Ibrahima Konate to Real Madrid Gains Traction After Latest Liverpool Deal (Report)

Reports over the last few days have suggested that Real Madrid are done in the summer transfer window, but an opportunity may present itself to the white club. The situation regarding Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate looks to have taken a turn.

The Premier League champions are close to signing 18-year-old center-back Giovanni Leoni from Parma. They are also said to be making a move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, who is in the last year of his contract.

🚨🆕 Been told Liverpool are closely monitoring Giovanni #Leoni. The talented 18 y/o centre-back from Parma is already on their list for this summer, although nothing is advanced at this stage. #LFC focus currently remains on Marc Guehi.



Leoni is definitely one to watch for this… pic.twitter.com/RIdwlvIuD9 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 7, 2025

The potential new signings for Liverpool could mean that contract talks with Konate are not going well. As the Frenchman heads into his final year of his contract, the Reds may look to get some money for their defender, to prevent him from leaving for free.

Real Madrid Chances of Signing Konate Increasing

According to AS Diario, the chances of Real Madrid signing Ibrahima Konate are increasing, due to the apparent incomings at his position at Liverpool. The Premier League champions could be covering for the potential loss of the Frenchman.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The same report has indicated that Konate wants to join Los Blancos either this season or next, and has already agreed on the move. Liverpool will need to sell now to get somewhere near what they paid RB Leipzig for back in 2021.

If any deal were to happen this summer, Real Madrid has a clear limit they are willing to spend. The club will not pay more than $29 million (€25 million) for the Frenchman, with them being able to offer a pre-contract agreement in January to sign Konate on a free transfer next summer.

It would be up to Liverpool to accept the offer or risk him leaving on a free transfer. However, if another team came in for Konate, the price may rise. The 26-year-old appears to have his heart set on Madrid, so any deal for another club would be difficult.

IMAGO / Action Plus

IIf Real Madrid can get a deal done this summer, it would significantly boost the talent of the squad heading into the new season.

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Xabi Alonso Given Answer On Whether He Can Sign More Players This Summer (Report)

Real Madrid Target One of the Top Talents in the Premier League (Report)

Real Madrid Transfer News: Rodrygo, Mbappe, Konate, Lunin & More - August 13, 2025

WSG Tirol 0-4 Real Madrid: Report & Full Match Highlights of Los Blancos' Pre-Season Win