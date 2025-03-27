Real Madrid Injury Update: Dani Carvajal Reveals Challenging Months
Last October, Real Madrid veteran Dani Carvajal suffered a serious injury after he ruptured two ligaments and a tendon in his right knee in the victory over Villarreal.
Real Madrid initially expected the defender to be out for at least eight months after confirming he had torn his ACL, external collateral ligament, and popliteal tendon.
Carvajal was the guest of honor at the Real Madrid University School's White Week this Wednesday. It's been a few months since his operation, so he shared updates on his rehabilitation progress and what phase the player is currently in as the right-back looks to return to the pitch for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup (via Defensa Central).
It has been five and a half months since the surgery, I have already put on my boots, and we are accumulating sessions on the field to try to be back as soon as possible, but with the assurance of being ready.- Dani Carvajal
Carvajal also mentioned that, while he can't be out there helping his teammates on the pitch, the 32-year-old is still their biggest fan as they aim to win LaLiga, the Copa del Rey, and defend their UEFA Champions League title.
From the moment I got injured and went up to the locker room, my mind clicked. I was the one encouraging my teammates, even my wife. It was another challenge on this journey. Just as you prepare to win titles, this was an important obstacle, but we were going to tackle it with everything we had. These months have been tough, but I have felt very loved by everyone at Real Madrid.- Dani Carvajal
