Real Madrid International Roundup [11/17/2024]: Jude Bellingham Provides Two Assists For England
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham played the full 90 minutes as England defeated the Republic of Ireland 5-0 in the UEFA Nations League at Wembley Stadium.
Bellingham's performance helped the Three Lions, managed by interim boss Lee Carsley for the final time before Thomas Tuchel's arrival, win League B - Group 2 and earn promotion back to League A. This means England could now begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification games in March.
It was a quiet first period for England and Bellingham, with the score 0-0 at halftime. However, Bellingham did pick up a yellow card before the interval.
Early into the second half, Bellingham was brought down in the box, which led to Ireland's Liam Scales being sent off for a second bookable offense. Harry Kane then stepped up and gave England the lead from the penalty spot.
Two quickfire goals immediately followed for England, with Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon and Atletico Madrid's Conor Gallagher getting on the scoresheet within the space of three minutes.
Bellingham played a key role in England's fourth goal in the 75th minute by assisting substitute Jarrod Bowen, who scored his first goal for the Three Lions with his first touch.
England then made it 5-0 through debutant Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who got on the end of Bellingham's inviting ball into the box and capped off a stunning second-half display by the Three Lions.
Bellingham will now return to Spain and prepare for Real Madrid's upcoming La Liga game at Leganes on Sunday, November 24. That match will be followed by a mouth-watering clash with Liverpool at Anfield in the UEFA Champions League on November 27.
