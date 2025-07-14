Real Madrid CF ON SI

Real Madrid Player Named In FIFA Club World Cup Team Of The Tournament

One Real Madrid player has been rewarded for his Club World Cup form.
Euan Burns|
Having failed to make it to the final, Real Madrid's time at the FIFA Club World Cup did not go as the fans would have liked. The Club World Cup was the first opportunity for Xabi Alonso to get to know his new squad and start instilling some of his ideas into the players.

There was one major positive to come from the tournament in the USA, though, and that was the emergence of Gonzalo Garcia as an option for the first team.

The 21-year-old stepped up when Kylian Mbappe suffered an illness before the first game of the tournament. Garcia scored the opening goal for Los Blancos against Al-Hilal and continued to deputize for the Frenchman. When Mbappe returned, he kept his place due to his form, eventually partnering with him in the game against PSG.

The Spaniard scored four goals across four different matches, and that has seen FIFA name him in the Team of the Tournament. He is the only Real Madrid player to feature. He was also awarded the Golden Boot, edging three others on four goals with an assist.

Gonzalo Garcia
The 21-year-old will continue trying to impress Xabi Alonso, whilst the club must decide if he is good enough to be the backup striker to Kylian Mbappe next season.

