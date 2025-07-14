Real Madrid Player Scoops Club World Cup Award As Chelsea Crowned Champions

The FIFA Club World Cup ended yesterday, as Premier League side Chelsea beat European and French champions PSG 3-0 in the final at MetLife Stadium. It was a shock result with the Parisians the favorites to continue their success.

Real Madrid fell to the French club in the semi-final. However, one player did manage to win an end-of-tournament award. Forward Gonzalo Garcia scooped the tournament golden boot, with his four goals. He had the same amount as Angel Di Maria (Benfica), Marcos Leonardo (Al-Hilal), and Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund), but his one assist meant he took the trophy (via FIFA.com.

IMAGO / Sportimage

After scoring against Al-Hilal and RB Salzburg, the young Spaniard scored the winner in the 1-0 win over Juventus in the Round of 16. He then scored the opener in the 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-final, all four goals being scored from open play.

Xabi Alonso took Garcia to the tournament to get a close look at the 21-year-old and see if he could be part of the squad next season. After Kylian Mbappe went down with an illness before the first game, Garcia started and took his chance. Even after Mbappe was cleared to play in game three, Garcia continued to start in every game after, and started alongside the Frenchman against PSG.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Rumors before the tournament suggested that Alonso would like to sign a backup striker. Still, Garcia could have saved Los Blancos some money, as he is very likely to be promoted to the senior squad for the 2025-26 season. If he can continue this form, he will be an excellent addition to Alonso.

The Latest Real Madrid News:

AC Milan to Sign Second Real Madrid Player After Luka Modric Deal (Report)

Xabi Alonso Could See Major Transfer Target Arrive Via Player Swap Deal (Report)

Real Madrid Transfer News: Konate, Modric, Rodrygo, Tchouameni & More - July 13, 2025

Former Real Madrid Assistant Davide Ancelotti Gets Off To Flying Start in Debut Head Coaching Job