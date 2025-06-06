Real Madrid CF ON SI

Raul Asencio Splits From His Lawyer & Chooses Real Madrid's Legal Services Instead

The defender is in serious legal trouble.

Euan Burns

Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio has opted to split from his lawyer and will instead be represented by the legal services of his domestic club.

The Spanish player is in serious legal trouble after being accused of distributing a sexual video of a minor. The video in question features two girls aged 16 and 20 years old, but does not contain Asencio.

He denies the allegations, and is not the only player to be implicated. Three of his former teammates, Ferran Ruiz, Juan Rodriguez, and Andres Garcia, allegedly shared the video as well.

It was recently reported by AS and Cadena Cope that the defense is seeking a four-year prison sentence for Asensio, requesting 'the opening of a trial for crimes of disclosure of secrets and child pornography'.

Now, the president of CENAFE, Miguel Galan, has confirmed that Asencio has left former lawyer Juango Ospina and will instead use the legal representation that Real Madrid possesses. This information has been confirmed by MARCA.

The use of in-house lawyer Alfonso Morales Camprubí suggests that Real Madrid is still convinced of its player's innocence in the matter and there is a willingness to help him fight the matter.

Euan Burns
EUAN BURNS

Euan is an experienced soccer writer who has been featured by The Guardian, MARCA, 90min, Sempre Milan and many more similar publications. He secured a first-class degree in journalism at Liverpool John Moores University and his career has seen him primarily focus on European football, developing an in-depth knowledge of multiple clubs and leagues in the process.

