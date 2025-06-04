Real Madrid's Raul Asencio Could Face Trial and Prison Time Over Sharing of Explicit Video
Real Madrid centre-back Raul Asencio is involved in a sex scandal and could face a four-year prison sentence if he is found guilty, which would put his future at the club and his career in jeopardy.
The 22-year-old is accused of sharing a sex video involving two girls aged between 16 and 20 years old at the time of the recording. However, Asencio, who is not in the recording, denies the allegations. Furthermore, he is not the only one accused in the case, as three of his former teammates, Ferran Ruiz, Juan Rodriguez, and Andres Garcia, are involved, having allegedly shared the video.
The four players accused were arrested at Real Madrid's training center in September 2023 after a complaint made by the mother of the 16-year-old girl. The girl has maintained the relations were consensual, but the recording was made without her consent.
Now, AS and Cadena Cope report that the defense is seeking a four-year prison sentence for Raul Asensio, requesting 'the opening of a trial for crimes of disclosure of secrets and child pornography'. Additionally, the lawyer of the defendant is also calling for €58,000 in compensation and a 20-month fine of 10 euros per day for the Real Madrid defender in addition to the prison sentence aforementioned.
The other defendant, who appeared in the video, will reportedly make the same request to the judge. Following the accusations, the 22-year-old and his defense published a statement, reported by Ángel García: "We are calm, and we will go all the way."
Asencio has seen his career rise this season, becoming a key figure in Real Madrid's first team following numerous injuries in their backline. He was called up to the Spanish national team in March, but did not make an appearance in the two games.
