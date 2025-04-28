Real Madrid Set Out Head Coaching Plan Over The Next Three Months (Report)
Even before the Copa del Rey final loss to Barcelona, Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti's future was in question. The 3-2 extra time loss may have put the nail in the coffin regarding his Los Blancos future.
Reports suggest that the Italian will leave the club, and it looks possible that the Brazil national team coaching job is waiting for him. The question for the Real hierarchy is when Ancelotti will leave.
According to Cadena Cope, Ancelotti has a good chance of seeing out the final five La Liga games, and then he will leave the club. However, Real Madrid's first FIFA Club World Cup game is on June 18, meaning they will need a head coach.
The report suggests that former head coach and player Santiago Solari could take charge during the tournament if the No.1 chose to replace Ancelotti, Xabi Alonso, does not come in before then.
Solari is currently the director of football, and former player Raul, the coach of Real Madrid Castilla, is also an option. If negotiations go well and Alonso is brought in, he will take charge after the tournament in July.
Los Blancos would love to bring in the Bayer Leverkusen head coach before the US tournament. However, negotiations may take a while due to Real needing to agree on a fee with the German side for his services.
That seems to be the plan, with numerous media reporting the same. With plans, they don't always go as straightforward as they look on paper, so Real Madrid may need a plan b.
