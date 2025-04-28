Ferland Mendy Makes Major Decision On Real Madrid Future [Report]
Real Madrid’s end to the 2024-25 season has been disastrous, to say the least, after crashing out in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals and then losing the Copa del Rey final to Barcelona.
While Los Blancos still have a shot at winning the league as they trail Barcelona by four points, the Madrid-based side is ready to turn the page on this season and begin outlining their plans for the summer transfer window.
MORE: Kylian Mbappe Surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo With Free-Kick Against Barcelona
There will be players who are questioning their future with Real Madrid, and one of them is Ferland Mendy. Bernabéu Digital reports that Mendy is not considering leaving this summer as the Frenchman has been reflecting on what is best for his future for weeks and months.
Mendy has reportedly doubted whether to stay at the Santiago Bernabéu due to the club’s demands, but he has decided, along with his closest circle, to remain for at least one more season at Concha Espina.
Although the veteran wants to stay with the Spanish side, the report does claim that he is open to leaving if the club privately requests it and the offer is sufficiently significant in financial terms.
The 29-year-old, who is under contract until 2028, has missed 12 matches this season for Real Madrid, having dealt with muscle and leg injuries. As a result, it’s a matter of time before Real Madrid will bring in a young and reliable option for the left-back position.
The Latest Real Madrid News
Raul Asencio Sends Heartfelt Message To Real Madrid Fans After Copa Del Rey Loss
Lamine Yamal Throws Shade At Real Madrid After Barcelona’s Copa del Rey Win
Fabrizio Romano Says Brazil FA Are Confident Carlo Ancelotti Will Be Their Next Head Coach