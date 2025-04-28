Former German Referee Has Strong Words Regarding Antonio Rudiger's National Team Future
Real Madrid center-back Antonio Rudiger faces a lengthy ban after his actions in the Copa del Rey final. The German international was shown a red card for hurling abuse at the referee from the bench in the game's closing stages.
That was not the only issue, with Rudiger appearing to throw an object towards the official, possibly a piece of ice. Teammates and staff members also held him back as he angrily tried to get on the pitch to confront Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea, the referee.
MORE: Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger Responds After Receiving Red Card While Off The Pitch
Rudiger has issued an apology via his social media accounts, but it looks like he could face a ban of up to ten games, depending on the FSFF (Royal Spanish Football Federation) and their investigation.
Former FIFA referee and German Thorsten Kinhöfer spoke to BILD and spoke some forceful words about the German international.
Rüdiger's behavior is a disgrace. The national coach has to consider whether such a man can still represent our country.- Thorsten Kinhöfer
It will be seen what German national team coach Julian Nagelsmann decides, with Rudiger being an experienced player within the squad. However, Kinhöfer is not the only German national who feels strongly about the Los Blancos player.
Mundo Deportivo reported that a recent vote of 78% did not back Rudiger, with 2% undecided. It's a damning verdict for the player who has 79 caps for the German national team.
