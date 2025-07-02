Real Madrid Teammate Claims ‘Unbelievable’ Trent Alexander-Arnold Is 'on Another Level'

Trent Alexander-Arnold is settling into life at Real Madrid pretty well. Since his summer transfer from Liverpool, the full-back has already made four appearances, adding his first assist in the Round of 16 win over Juventus.

Alexander-Arnold has always had a wand of a right foot, with his passing range and vision being traits to behold. He has shown glimpses of his versatility so far for Xabi Alonso's side, playing in a back four and as a RWB.

Real Madrid beat Juventus 1-0 in the FIFA Club World Cup round of 16. Gonzalo Garcia scored the winning goal with a header in the 54th minute, being immaculately set up by Alexander-Arnold with a pinpoint cross.

Los Blancos goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois waxed lyrical about Alexander-Arnold's quality after the game.

Speaking to DAZN, the Belgian shot-stopper said:

He could have provided several assists already in the tournament. His previous assist against Pachuca was excellent. In training, his striking is unbelievable, his free-kicks and corners are on another level. I don't think I've seen anyone with his quality in striking and crossing. As a goalkeeper, he's a nightmare at times. He keeps you on your toes and forces you to work hard to make stops. He makes us improve. Thibaut Courtois

Since his Liverpool days, Alexander-Arnold has been considered one of the best in the world in his position. So far, he has proven his quality in a Los Blancos shirt. However, at a club of Real Madrid's size, the Englishman needs to be on his toes.

Real Madrid also have Dani Carvajal in the team; hence, Alexander-Arnold might not always be the first pick in the team sheet. The competition with Carvajal, though, might even improve the level of the English defender.

