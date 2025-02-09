Real Madrid To Advance Talks About Youngster’s Contract Renewal
In recent years, several Castilla products have made an important impact in the Real Madrid first team. The 2024-25 season has been no exception.
Arguably Los Blancos' best find this season has been defender Raul Asencio. The 21-year-old was promoted to the first team due to an injury crisis.
He has since become a mainstay and has so far made 20 appearances for the senior team. As per Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid are looking to advance talks and hand the youngster a new contract.
The transfer expert reported on X (formerly Twitter):
Real Madrid are prepared to advance in talks for Raúl Asencio’s new contract, after initial contacts in December. Club and staff both very happy with his approach, development, attitude. New deal considered one of the next priorities.- Fabrizio Romano
Players like David Alaba, Eder Militao, and more have spent significant time on the sidelines. During that period, Asencio often stepped up with good effect. He has proven his defensive mettle as well as a fighter's mentality. Overall, Asencio looks like a player who has a high ceiling.
Real Madrid are competing for the Copa del Rey, La Liga, and UEFA Champions League. They have a blockbuster Champions League knockout play off game against Manchester City on Tuesday, February 11.
Stopping Manchester City's Erling Haaland will be one of Real Madrid's biggest challenges. Raul Asencio could be expected to play a key role in that game. He started alongside Aurelien Tchouameni in central defense during the recent Madrid derby on February 8.
