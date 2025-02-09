Real Madrid Transfer News: Larsson, Rigg, Zubimendi, Scalvini & More - February 9, 2025
Real Madrid is preparing a list of defensive transfer targets for the summer as it seeks to strengthen its vulnerable position group.
Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.
Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors
Real Madrid is said to be a team with interest for Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson, alongside three other Premier League teams. The 20-year-old Swede is said to have had early contact with Arsenal and Liverpool, with Frankfurt valuing him at around $61.9 million. - Caught Offside
Los Blancos has three key defensive targets on its shopping list for the summer: Jon Aramburu, right-back for Real Sociedad; Giorgio Scalvini, center-back for Atalanta; and Miguel Gutiérrez, left-back for Girona. Madrid may not sign all three but is an admirer of them all.- Fichajes
Sunderland's 17-year-old wonder kid Chris Rigg is on the radar of top Premier League and European clubs, including Real Madrid. The midfielder is one of the brightest prospects in England and could be available in the summer for $31 million. - Caught Offside
The battle for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi is set to come down to Real Madrid or Arsenal. Both clubs have heard positive news over the last months and are said to be fighting to the end for the Spanish international. - Fichajes
Rival Watch
Barcelona reportedly wants to sign AC Milan forward Rafael Leao in the summer transfer window. The Portuguese international will not be cheap, so Barca must offload a few players to combat a move. - Mundo Deportivo
The Latest Real Madrid News
