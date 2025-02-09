Real Madrid CF ON SI

Real Madrid Transfer News: Larsson, Rigg, Zubimendi, Scalvini & More - February 9, 2025

Real Madrid has several defensive transfer options that they will use in the summer transfer window.

Jordan Merritt

IMAGO / Revierfoto

Real Madrid is preparing a list of defensive transfer targets for the summer as it seeks to strengthen its vulnerable position group.

Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.

Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors

Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini
IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Real Madrid is said to be a team with interest for Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson, alongside three other Premier League teams. The 20-year-old Swede is said to have had early contact with Arsenal and Liverpool, with Frankfurt valuing him at around $61.9 million. - Caught Offside

Los Blancos has three key defensive targets on its shopping list for the summer: Jon Aramburu, right-back for Real Sociedad; Giorgio Scalvini, center-back for Atalanta; and Miguel Gutiérrez, left-back for Girona. Madrid may not sign all three but is an admirer of them all.- Fichajes

Sunderland's 17-year-old wonder kid Chris Rigg is on the radar of top Premier League and European clubs, including Real Madrid. The midfielder is one of the brightest prospects in England and could be available in the summer for $31 million. - Caught Offside

Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg
IMAGO / NurPhoto

The battle for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi is set to come down to Real Madrid or Arsenal. Both clubs have heard positive news over the last months and are said to be fighting to the end for the Spanish international. - Fichajes

Rival Watch

Barcelona reportedly wants to sign AC Milan forward Rafael Leao in the summer transfer window. The Portuguese international will not be cheap, so Barca must offload a few players to combat a move. - Mundo Deportivo

The Latest Real Madrid News

Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Post-Match Press Conference Following Real Madrid’s Derby Draw

Real Madrid Captain Lucas Vazquez Not Satisfied With 1-1 Draw In The Madrid Derby

Real Madrid Transfer News: Bellingham, Saliba, Hernandez, Gila & More - February 8, 2025

Real Madrid Wants Arsenal's William Saliba And One More Defender In The Summer Transfer Window

Published
Jordan Merritt
JORDAN MERRITT

Jordan Merritt is a freelance soccer writer who covers Real Madrid CF On SI. He is an obsessive soccer fan and an Arsenal supporter.

Home/Transfers and Rumors