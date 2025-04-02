Rafael Nadal Lets Out Emotions After Antonio Rudiger's Extra-Time Goal For Real Madrid (Video)
Real Madrid needed extra time to beat Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu. Antonio Rudiger scored the goal to put them into the final, winning 5-4 on aggregate.
Yesterday's game was a wild 4-4 draw, with the visitors leading 3-1 with 10 minutes to go of the 90 minutes. Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni made it 3-3, but Mikel Oyarzabal scored in stoppage time to send the game to extra time.
As imaginable, fans went through a rollercoaster of emotions, which was on full show on the face of famous Los Blancos fan Rafael Nadal. The former tennis player was caught celebrating Rudiger's extra-time goal, which sent the Spanish champions to the final.
The former professional tennis player was one of the greatest ever to play the game and has been part of plenty of crazy tennis games. However, he felt like every other Real Madrid fan after the goal.
Nadal is seen punching the air in jubilation, but his face drops to the realization of relief that the drama could be over and Real Madrid are likely going through to the final.
The 22-time grand slam winner may now be after a ticket for the final, where Los Blancos will face either Barcelona or Atletico Madrid.
