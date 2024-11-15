Real Madrid Youngster Raul Asencio To Be Rewarded After Impressive Debut Against Osasuna
Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio is set for a new contract and pay raise after impressing in his senior debut against Osasuna, according to Relevo.
Asencio replaced Eder Militao during the 4-0 home win against Osasuna on November 9 after the Brazilian suffered an ACL injury. He came on as a substitute and even notched an assist. This was a massive step up for the Spanish youngster who has been a part of the Castilla academy for a while.
Now, his performance against Osasuna is set to be rewarded with a new contract and improved salary terms. With Militao, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal, and Aurelien Tchouameni struggling with fitness issues, Asencio could prove to be a key player in the first team in the near future.
The report also states that Asencio will stay in the first team beyond the international break. The Spaniard is also ahead of Jesus Vallejo in the pecking order. His current deal expires in 2026, but Real Madrid have reportedly gotten in touch with Vallejo's agents regarding a new deal.
MORE: Meet Raul Asencio: Real Madrid’s Debutant Who Bagged An Assist Against Osasuna
Former Real Madrid goalkeeper praises Raul Asencio
Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Santiago Canizares has pinpointed the attributes Raul Asencio thrives on. The Spaniard also added why a youngster like Asencio needs to play more in a bid to further nourish his qualities. Speaking on the same, Canizares told MARCA:
I like him a lot, he played with my son Lucas at Castilla. I think he's a great player, he's fast and powerful, he's good at aerial play, he's got the height that's needed these days to be a centre-back and he's good at moving the ball. He's a young lad and young centre-backs make mistakes easily, just like young goalkeepers. You have to put them in because they have to play, they have to learn by making mistakes. He just needs some games because he has the conditions.- Santiago Canizares
There were rumors that Real Madrid could look to bring back club legend Sergio Ramos, currently a free agent, to fill in for injured Eder Militao. However, Canizares does't feel that's the move and reckons his former club should stick with youngsters like Asencio.
Recommended
Real Madrid Rule Out Legend's Return Despite Eder Militao’s Injury [Report]
John Terry Backs Real Madrid Legend Cristiano Ronaldo to Reach Iconic Soccer Milestone
Roma Defender And Former Real Madrid Academy Player Honored by Reported Club Interest