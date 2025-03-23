Spain Legend Visits Carlo Ancelotti At Training Ground Amid Transfer Rumours
Carlo Ancelotti welcomed Cesc Fabregas to Real Madrid, where the Spaniard observed the most successful manager in European history at work.
Fabregas has been a major talking point around European football this season. The Como head coach has impressed many with his team's performance at the newly promoted Serie A on their return to top-flight football.
The World Cup winner seems eager to continue learning and improving, with Marca reporting that Ancelotti and his team showed Fabregas the ropes at Valdebebas during the international break.
Real Madrid appreciate Fabregas' coaching philosophy, especially his emphasis on improving young players. Como signed Nico Paz from Madrid last summer, and he has been a revelation in Serie A. Reports suggest that the Argentine will return to Real Madrid in the summer.
Young stars like Asanne Diao, Ivan Azon, and Alex Valle have also been superb. Fabregas has continued the momentum from Como's promotion which he achieved last season, now guiding the club to a safe mid-table Serie A position.
With the success of the Paz deal, Spanish outlet Marca say that Como wants to make use of this newly formed relationship with Los Blancos and strike again. Young players like Chema, Jacobo Ramon, and Jesus Fortea being of interest.
