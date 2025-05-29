Three Real Madrid Players Among the Nominees for Golden Boy 2025
The 100 nominees for the Golden Boy 2025 award have been announced, with three players from Real Madrid making the cut. Arda Guler, Endrick, and new signing Dean Huijsen were selected, all looking to finish 2025 strong to be in contention.
To be considered for the award, a player must be registered with a European club and born on or after January 1, 2005 (under 21 years old). Tuttosport, an Italian newspaper, presents the award.
All three Los Blancos players still have a chance to prove they should be the winner of the trophy, with players judged on their performances throughout a calendar year, with the winner announced in December.
Endrick has struggled for game time, so it would be hard for the Brazilian to scoop the award, but it is not impossible. Arda Guler put in some excellent performances in the final few games of the season and would need to continue that to have any chance of success.
New signing Dean Huijsen has the best chance if he comes in and hits the ground running. The Spaniard had a super season in the Premier League, winning the Bournemouth Player of the Season. He is also in the running for the PL Young Player of the Season.
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal won it in 2024, but Jude Bellingham won it in 2023, playing half of the year at Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid. Kylian Mbappé won it in 2017 during his time with Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain.
