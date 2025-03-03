Real Madrid CF ON SI

De la Fuente Says Real Madrid Youngster Has 'Earned The Chance' To Play For Spain

There could be a new Real Madrid face in the national team soon.

Euan Burns

IMAGO / Steinsiek.ch

The Spain Men's National Team is often largely made up of Real Madrid players, and that is likely to remain the case for a very long time.

Whilst Los Blancos are known for signing the biggest foreign stars in the game, there is always a contingent of Spanish stars, many of whom have come through the club's academy.

MORE: Five Real Madrid Players At Risk of Missing Champions League Second Leg vs Atletico Madrid

That is the case for 22-year-old center-back Raul Asencio, and his unexpected importance to the first team this season could result in a call-up to the national team when Luis de la Fuente picks his next squad.

Raul Asencio in action for Real Madrid
IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Later this month, Spain will play the Netherlands twice in the UEFA Nations League.

Many fans have called for Asencio to be involved and in comments relayed by COPE, De la Fuente suggested that the defender has earned a role.

All Spanish players have a chance, we are at a critical moment, I say critical because unfortunately there can always be setbacks in the form of injury or some setback, but all good players have the doors to the national team open to them. Like many, of course, he [Asencio] has earned the chance to play for the national team

Luis de la Fuente

Beyond his excellent form in the face of a defensive injury crisis at Real Madrid, an injury to Aymeric Laporte could help Asencio make it into the next Spain squad.

There are setbacks, there are injuries, which is the ugly side of football, but you have to overcome them and know how to live with them. I’m fortunate that in Spain there are so many good players and so many to choose from that they make it very easy for me.

Luis de la Fuente

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Why Kylian Mbappe’s Early Struggles Weren’t Surprising to Real Madrid Legend

Jude Bellingham Involved in Hilarious Social Media Exchange With Real Madrid Teammate Endrick

Isco Apologizes After Knee Slide Celebration Against Real Madrid

Karim Benzema Speaks About the Roles of Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid

Published
Euan Burns
EUAN BURNS

Euan is an experienced soccer writer who has been featured by The Guardian, MARCA, 90min, Sempre Milan and many more similar publications. He secured a first-class degree in journalism at Liverpool John Moores University and his career has seen him primarily focus on European football, developing an in-depth knowledge of multiple clubs and leagues in the process.

Home/International