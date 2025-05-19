Valencia Issue Strong Statement Regarding Wrong Subtitle Usage in Vinicius Jr. Documentary
The new Vinicius Jr. documentary, Baila, Vini, was released on Netflix last week. The program follows the Brazilian on and off the field at Real Madrid and with his national team.
The doc tackles everything, including the racist abuse Vinicius has received recently, including in 2023 at the Mestalla. However, the Valencia soccer club has requested immediate rectification from the production company regarding the false use of subtitles that portray the fans unfairly and in a false light during the game.
Vinicius Jr reported receiving racist insults during the game at the Mestalla in 2023. Three fans were found guilty, but Valencia believes the documentary unfairly generalises the actions of a few to the entire fan base.
The documentary shows the crowd chanting towards the Real Madrid player. However, there are different opinions on what was being chanted. The subtitles during the clip on the doc show Mono, mono!, which translates to Monkey, Mmonkey!'. Valencia say the chant was Tonto, tonto!', translating to 'Idiot, idiot!'.
The club has released a statement on their social media and website r
In defense of the injustice and falsehoods committed against Valencia fans, the club has demanded in writing an immediate rectification from the documentary's production company regarding what happened at Mestalla, which does not correspond to reality.- Valencia
The club has said they will take legal action if they do not change the wording, which, in their words, "does not correspond to reality." The team behind the documentary has not yet addressed the statement from Valencia.
