Cristiano Ronaldo Has Four-Word Response to the Stadium Where He Loved Scoring
Cristiano Ronaldo has had much to say about the stadiums he played in during his soccer career.
Ronaldo recently named Celtic Park the stadium with the best atmosphere, and he played during his Manchester United days in the UEFA Champions League.
MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo Snubs Nou Camp as He Confirms the Stadium with the Best Atmosphere
During an interview with El Chiringuito the Portugal international described the stadium where he loved to score. His answer was Barcelona's stadium, the Nou Camp, delivering a four-word response to the answer.
I was on top- Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo continued to say that he thrived off the whistles from the Barcelona fans and enjoyed scoring more there than at the Santiago Bernabeu.
They whistled at me, but I didn't care about the insults. I was only thinking about scoring and shutting those people up. I liked scoring goals at Camp Nou more than at the Bernabeu.- Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronald scored 12 times at the Nou Camp during his time at Real Madrid. He scored a further two times there during his time with Juventus.
He scored 18 times against Barca during his nine seasons with Los Blancos. Only six came at the Bernabeu; it's no surprise he loved playing at the Nou Camp.
Other Cristiano Ronaldo News:
Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Impressive Record with Latest Goal for Al-Nassr
Marcelo Claims He Thought Cristiano Ronaldo’s Arrival Would End His Real Madrid Spell
Shock South American Club Want to Sign Cristiano Ronaldo Next Year
Real Madrid Legend Karim Benzema Snubs Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi When Naming His GOAT