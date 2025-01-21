Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Press Conference Ahead Of Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg In The Champions League
Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti knows he must win the remaining two Champions League games to guarantee qualification to the knockout round.
Speaking to the media today ahead of the game against RB Salzburg, Ancelotti discussed the opposition and Kylian Mbappe's positioning on the field.
Here are all the key quotes, per Real Madrid, from Ancelotti's pre-match press conference for Real Madrid vs. RB Salzburg.
“It is an important match because the first phase of this Champions League is almost over. We have to get as many points as possible and see where we stand in the standings. Tomorrow's game is a vital one in this sense. We will try to play well, like we did in the last one.”- Carlo Ancelotti
Q: On avoiding the round of 32
Ancelotti: The only chance we have is to win the two remaining matches. If we have to play the knockout stage, we will play it to the maximum. It is a very demanding schedule, but we are used to it.
Q: If he feels love in Madrid
Ancelotti: I feel very loved in every way. By the fans, by the club, and also by the media. Sometimes it gets a bit exaggerated. People follow the trend, but I don’t want to follow it. I want to be quite objective and continue on my path.
Q: On Mbappé's position
Ancelotti: At first, I swapped positions a bit more with Vini because he also likes to play inside. Now they do it a bit less. We did it to fix Bellingham's position a bit more offensively, not to try to improve Mbappé 's performance. Now he's doing well and we have to continue like this. If you play inside you don't need to touch the ball so many times to score. He's done it many times because his best quality is his run and speed.
Q: On the transfer market
Ancelotti: We have a very complete team and, taking into account that last year's absences increased our level of competitiveness and commitment, we are in time to do it again.
MORE: Real Madrid Cool Interest In Left-Back Market But One Target Is Still An Option
Q: His assessment of the new Champions League format
Ancelotti: It is still difficult to say. At the moment, the fact that we have played two more games makes me a little more negative. It was something new, and when something new happens, you have to evaluate it. We will be able to do so after these next two games.
