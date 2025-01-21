Carlo Ancelotti Dismisses Recent Real Madrid Exit Rumors
Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has dismissed speculation that he plans to walk away from the club this summer.
A report yesterday claimed Ancelotti had told Los Blancos that he intended to leave the club at the end of the season despite being contracted until the summer of 2026.
During his pre-match press conference ahead of Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League game with RB Salzburg, Ancelotti addressed the exit rumors. Here's what he had to say [H/T Fabrizio Romano].
"I've absolutely not decided to leave Real Madrid... I hope to stay for four more years, same as Florentino Perez ... That would be perfect in order to do a big farewell together in 2029."- Carlo Ancelotti
Additionally, Ancelotti asserted that departing Real Madrid voluntarily is not an option for him. [H/T Romano]
"I want to be very clear: I will never decide when I have to leave Real Madrid, it’s not myself deciding ... It will never be myself deciding when to leave Real Madrid."- Carlo Ancelotti
Despite being Real Madrid's most decorated manager in history, Ancelotti has faced criticism from Los Blancos fans this season due to some underwhelming performances.
Nonetheless, Real Madrid remains in contention for multiple trophies this campaign.
The Latest Real Madrid News
The 10 Most Successful Managers In Real Madrid History
Real Madrid Cool Interest In Left-Back Market But One Target Is Still An Option
Real Madrid Learn Copa Del Rey Quarter-Final Opponent
France Legend Believes Real Madrid Would "Kill" Trent Alexander-Arnold If He Signs From Liverpool