Vote Totals Revealed For Vinicius Jr’s Win Over Rodri In The Best FIFA Men's Player Award
Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr won the The Best FIFA Men's Player award in Doha, Qatar on Tuesday.
The Real Madrid star, who just missed out on taking home the Ballon d'Or back in October, this time came out on top, beating out Manchester City star Rodri to take home the prize.
Now, the totals have been revealed, and Vinicius Jr won by a margin of 5 points, earning 48 points to Rodri's 43.
Jude Bellingham completed the podium with 37 points to his name, and Real Madrid full-back Dani Carvajal finished fourth with 31 points. Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal scored 30 points and finished fifth.
Full list of The Best FIFA Men's Player points
1. Vinicius Jr - 48 points
2. Rodri - 43 points
3. Jude Bellingham - 37 points
4. Dani Carvajal - 31 points
5. Lamine Yamal - 30 points
6. Lionel Messi - 25 points
7. Toni Kroos & Erling Haaland - 18 points
9. Kylian Mbappe - 14 points
10. Florian Wirtz - 8 points
Vinicius Jr, upon receiving his award, said in the ceremony (via Daily Mail):
It was looking impossible for me to arrive here on this stage… I arrived from a small place, close to poverty and crime. Now I’m here.- Vinicius Jr
The Brazilian superstar helped Los Blancos win the La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles in 2024, playing a starring role in both competitions. He has started the 2024-25 season on a positive note as well and could lift his second trophy as Real Madrid play Pachuca in the Intercontinental Cup final. Carlo Ancelotti's side have already won the UEFA Super Cup at the start of the 2024-25 season.
