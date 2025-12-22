What Are the Media Saying About Vinicius Jr. After Fans Turn On Real Madrid Star?

Despite Real Madrid's win over Sevilla on December 20, all the talk was about Vinicius Jr. Before the game, when the announcer read the starting lineup over the stadium speakers, the Brazilian's name was met with boos and whistles.

When he was substituted in the 83rd minute, Vinicius was met with whistles again as he handed over the captain's armband to Thibaut Courtois and left the field.

The reaction from Vini Jr. in the hours after the game was to change his Instagram picture. Instead of the one wearing a Real Madrid jersey, he now wears a Brazil one. That has made things worse, and the media have not held back when speaking about the Los Blancos No. 7.

Vinicius Jr. Has Faced Major Criticism From The Media

The reaction from the media has not been the best for Vinicius Jr. As he has jetted off to Dubai to relax and escape the criticism, many top Spanish media outlets have weighed in, and many fans could be in agreement.

"It's time to keep quiet and let your play do the talking." Kerman de Frutos

On the Radio Marca program El Futbolín, the hosts were super critical of Vinicius Jr. Pablo Espinosa pointed to the Instagram profile picture swap, calling it childish.

"A huge blunder and a historic childish act." Pablo Espinosa

🚨 Vinicius Jr replaced his Real Madrid pic with Brazil profile pic on Instagram and posted “…” caption after whistles.



“The fans have the right to express their opinion”, says Xabi Alonso. “It was a tough match, and we realize we can improve. We'll use this time to rest”. pic.twitter.com/j9VrnczxkS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 20, 2025

The Brazilian's contract ends in 2027, and there looks to be no solution to an extension. The contract offer has been on the table for months. However, Vini Jr. and his representatives are refusing to sign, reportedly over money.

Former player and director of football at Real Madrid, Peja Mijatovic, spoke about the contract situation on Marca.

"If Vinícius is now asking for Mbappé's or Messi's contract, it means he doesn't want to renew. It's clear, we're not children. And if he wants to finish his contract, that's fine, Real Madrid always has to come first." Peja Mijatovic

Head coach Xabi Alonso has clashed with Vini Jr. a few times since he arrived, the big one being during the El Clásico in October. Journalist Santiago Segurola shared his opinion on the relationship between the two on 'Radioestadio Noche' on Onda Cero.

"Real Madrid allowed Vinicius to win the battle with Xabi Alonso, leaving a coach who is suffering alone. The club's silence speaks volumes about the little regard they have for him." Santiago Segurola

2026 is set to be a huge year for the club and for Vinicius Jr. Could we see a Los Blancos team without their star Brazilian in the 2026-25 season?

