One Real Madrid Player Chooses to Put in Extra Training Over Lavish Holiday Destination

Real Madrid players are enjoying a well-deserved break after a long and gruelling season. In addition to the Club World Cup and international games, some team members played over 60 games in the 2024-25 season, with captain Fede Valverde reaching 74.

Jude Bellingham was snapped in London, while Vinicius Jr. and Eduardo Camavinga have been seen in Brazil. Endrick and Eder Militao used the break to get married to their respective partners, and both enjoyed honeymoons. The Athletic had a rundown of some of the players and where they were taking time to rest.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Others jetted off to warn countries, but Dean Huijsen decided to stay in Spain and put in some extra work. The new signing is indeed enjoying some time with friends and family, but has also joined the Castilla team to train with their new head coach, Álvaro Arbeloa.

Huijsen did not reach the same number of games as some of the Real Madrid players, featuring in just 47, but the off-season is the only time to rest the body. However, the Spanish international is readying himself for the new season at his new club.

The 20-year-old played in five games at the Club World Cup, performing very well in both a back two and a back three. He missed the semi-final against PSG after receiving a red card against Borussia Dortmund. The club is excited about his future and sees him as a mainstay for years to come.

