Arsenal Legend Fears William Saliba May Want A Move To Real Madrid
Arsenal legend Nigel Winterburn has shared his take on William Saliba being linked with a move to Real Madrid.
Saliba is currently one of the best defenders in the Premier League. He has been a rock at the back for the Gunners for a while and his performances have sparked an interest from Real Madrid.
Winterburn has claimed that Los Blancos often get what they want. He added that Barcelona and Real Madrid are the two clubs that top players often wish to join. Reflecting on Saliba's situation, Winterburn told GOAL:
Real Madrid do tend to get what they want. If you want to talk about what we consider to be the big clubs in Europe, it’s Barcelona and Real Madrid. If you are going to move and want to go abroad, people say Barcelona or Real Madrid. If they come calling, the question you ask of yourself is, firstly ‘do I want to go?’ and secondly ‘where is my club going within that journey and what is it capable of achieving?’. Then you put those two together and you discuss with the manager. You are just looking at individual players and where they see themselves and what they want to do.- Nigerl Winterburn
Winterburn added that Los Blancos coming in for Saliba could cause anxiety for Arsenal fans. He added:
If Real Madrid come in for Saliba, I think we will be holding our breath. But you are also hoping that you are on a journey that he believes he doesn’t have to move at this moment in time and could help our club become successful again.- Nigel Winterburn
He continued that Saliba should look to win the Premier League with Arsenal and help the club improve in the UEFA Champions League. However, Winterburn accepts that if a player truly excels, top clubs are bound to notice him, meaning Real Madrid's interest is not surprising.
