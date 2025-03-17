Arsenal Sets $87m Price Tag For Defender With Real Madrid Interested
Real Madrid is in the market for defenders this summer, with Carlo Ancelotti often finding himself using youngsters or midfielders in the backline.
Key defenders have spent much of the season out injured, and greater quality depth is needed, but quality at the top level does not come cheaply.
One player on the radar is Arsenal's Riccardo Calafiori, with the Italian defender failing to make a serious impression during his first season in the Premier League.
As reported by Caught Offside, Arsenal is demanding a fee of $87 million for the former Bologna defender, who is capable of playing centrally or on the right. He was one of the key players in Thiago Motta's Bologna side that qualified for the Champions League last season.
Arsenal only paid just shy of $50m for Calafiori but are expecting to spin a serious profit for him. This is despite him failing to hold down a starting spot in the team and dropping behind Myles Lewis-Skelly in the pecking order.
Given his versatility, Calafiori could be used on the left by Real Madrid should he make the move.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Liverpool-Linked Bundesliga Star Favors Premier League Move Over Real Madrid
James Rodriguez Reveals How Florentino Perez Motivated Him to Join Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappe Dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldo Nazario Comparisons After Villarreal Brace
When is the Last El Clasico Between Real Madrid and Barcelona in the 2024/25 La Liga Season?
Kylian Mbappe Nears Impressive Real Madrid Record Held By Ivan Zamorano