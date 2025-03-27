Chelsea Ready To Battle Real Madrid For Premier League Defender
Real Madrid have its sights set on a major defensive signing this summer, but plenty of other major European clubs want the same player.
One of the standout performers in the Premier League this season has been Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen, with the 19-year-old adapting quickly to life in England.
Real Madrid would like to sign Huijsen this summer, but as reported by Cadena Ser and Sport in Spain, Los Blancos will be rivaled by Chelsea.
Current Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca had a spell at Malaga during his playing career, which is where Huijsen first made a name for himself as a youngster before moving to Juventus. Maresca is in contact with coaches who worked with Huijsen and he is very aware of the player's talent.
Liverpool has shown serious interest in signing Huijsen, and that interest will only increase if Virgil van Dijk does not extend his contract with the club and leaves on a free transfer this summer.
Huijsen almost joined Real Madrid as a youngster from Malaga and was even at Valdebebas to finalize the deal, but a late bid from Juventus put the brakes on the move.
