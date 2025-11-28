Como Coach Cesc Fabreagas Answers Question on Nico Paz's Future Amid Real Madrid Links

One of the hottest young talents in the world right now is Como midfielder Nico Paz. The 21-year-old Argentinian is off to a great start in Serie A, following a strong first year in Italy during the 2024-25 season

The midfielder was once part of Real Madrid's academy, with the club selling Paz to Como on a buy-back clause. Reportedly, Los Blancos own 50% of his contract and can bring him back to the club for a cut-price deal, something reportedly already finalized.

Other clubs have also been interested in signing the playmaker, with many clubs in England monitoring his progress. As head coach, he was asked about his star player's future.

Cesc Fabreagas Wants Nico Paz Stay

IMAGO / IPA Sport

Speaking ahead of Como's Serie A game against Sassuolo, coach Cesc Fabregas was asked about the future of Nico Paz. He did not want to talk about the rumors and wanted to concentrate on Paz being there for the remainder of the season. After that, it could be out of his hands, but he does not rule out him being at the club next season.

"The rumors about Nico Paz and Real Madrid? Nothing to say. He's a Como player, he'll be with us , then it will depend on what the other team decides. I don't rule out Nico being here next year too ." Cesc Fabregas

The Argentinian has scored five times and provided four assists in his 12 Serie A games this season. He has been instrumental in putting I Biancoblù in the European spots and only six points behind Inter Milan at the top.

IMAGO / Italy Photo Press

Despite all the interest, Fabregas believes Paz is in store for a great career, and does not see why that can't happen at Como, at least for a few more seasons.

"He's ambitious, he could have a great football career, but why can't he do it here at Como? He's helped us grow and vice versa. You can see it. A person's happiness is reflected in their eyes, and I think he feels happy and comfortable here right now." Cesc Fabreags

Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur reportedly had two bids rejected in the summer, one as high as $80 million (€70 million). Como were interested in the deal, but Los Blancos blocked the move, showing they are very interested in bringing him back to Madrid in the future.

When that will be is unclear, but perhaps next summer. Real Madrid have Jude Bellingham and Srda Guler, as well as others who play in more advanced midfield positions. All these factors will be addressed before they decide whether to make a move for Paz.

