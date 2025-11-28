Real Madrid Reportedly End Pursuit of Premier League Star

Although we are currently between transfer windows, you rarely seem to go a day without Real Madrid in the news for transfer rumours, whether for incomings or outgoings.

The likes of Endrick, Rodrygo, and Vinicius have all been linked with a move away from the Spanish capital, for example. Meanwhile, players such as Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano have seen rumors surrounding a move to the club.

Another player heavily rumoured to join Real is Upamecano's compatriot and fellow central defender, Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool. The 26-year-old has been spoken about as a free transfer in the summer of 2026.

Real Madrid End Interest in Liverpool Defender Ibrahima Konate

IMAGO / Visionhaus

It is not uncommon for Florentino Perez to look at players with expiring contracts. In 2021, David Alaba was signed after a decade or so at Bayern Munich. In 2024, Kylian Mbappe joined PSG upon the expiry of his contract - albeit the signing-on fee negated that. Trent Alexander-Arnold was also signed at the end of his contract at Liverpool, but the club paid $12 million (€10 million) to secure him for the Club World Cup.

However, it has now been suggested that Konate will not be the next on that list. Highly reputable David Ornstein of The Athletic has this morning reported that Los Blancos have no interest in signing the Frenchman, despite having initially considered signing him.

Overall, Konate has been very good for Liverpool and was a big part of their league title last time out. His channel defending was important in allowing Trent Alexander-Arnold to bomb forward, which is surely something that would have interested those at the club.

IMAGO / Sportsphoto

However, like many players at Liverpool, his form has fallen off a cliff this season, something Real will be conscious of. Nevertheless, at least one central defender is clearly needed in the summer, so it is interesting to see where attention will turn.

As touched on earlier, Real have shown an interest in Upamecano of Bayern Munich. He had a tough game against Arsenal this week, but has been consistent for a long time now. The 27-year-old is another player with an expiring contract in the summer.

Last time the club went for a defender on a free from Bayern, they failed to sign left-back Alphonso Davies. Perhaps there will now be an idea of what needs to be done this time that couldn't be done back then.

IMAGO / Sven Simon

If the idea of Perez, based on the interest in Upamecano and Konate, is to look into the free agent market for central defenders, there is one more obvious target - Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace and England.

Marc Guehi Also on Real Madrid's Radar

The 25-year-old had a medical with Liverpool on transfer deadline day, but the South London side's failure to sign a replacement meant a deal fell through. You'd imagine they will try to revisit the situation.

However, Guehi is certainly not short of other interest, and with Liverpool having a poor season, perhaps he feels more inclined to go elsewhere. From January 1, he will be allowed to speak to overseas clubs, but Premier League sides legally have to wait until the end of the season to do so.

On a free transfer, this would be a brilliant signing for Real. The England international captained Crystal Palace to their first ever trophy last season, as they defeated Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Cup final. He played six of England's seven games at the Euros last season and is being tipped to start at the World Cup next summer.

IMAGO / Moritz Müller

With the success of Jude Bellingham since joining the club in 2023, there is a clear recent precedent for an Englishman having success in the capital. He would also help Guehi settle in quickly at the club. He would also get to play with another fellow England teammate in Alexander-Arnold.

Next summer, the Crystal Palace defender will turn 26. This feels a good age profile. He is someone with plenty of experience - and leadership qualities - whilst also having his best years yet to come. This would be a brilliant signing by Perez and co.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Deep Dive Into Real Madrid's Next Opponents in La Liga, Girona

Vinicius Jr. Reportedly Set to Take First Step Towards Signing New Real Madrid Deal

Journalist Edu Aguirre Reveals the Relationship Between Xabi Alonso and Players Has Changed

Analyzing the Performances of Trent Alexander-Arnold at Real Madrid