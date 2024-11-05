Croatian Star Turns Down Real Madrid Contract Offer, Eyeing Bundesliga Move
Dinamo Zagreb midfielder, Martin Baturina, has been a transfer target for Real Madrid, but any chance of signing the young talent has been dealt a blow.
According to a report from Sky Sport Deutschland, the 21-year-old Croatian has rejected a chance to sign for Real Madrid. Instead, he wants to move to the Bundesliga from his current team, Dinamo Zagreb.
Martin Baturina Rejects Real Madrid Contract
Germany-based reports suggest that Real Madrid offered Martin Baturina a five-year contract and wanted to send him back out on loan in Spain. However, those same reports say Baturina has rejected the chance to join Los Blancos.
After he leaves the Croatian Football League champions, he prefers to join a top team in the Bundesliga, but no timeline for his next move has been confirmed.
Baturina is one of the top talents in Croatia and is now a fixture on the national side. Current Real Madrid midfielder and Croatian legend Luka Modric is a big admirer of his talents and has been previously reported on pushing Los Blancos' coaching staff to sign his fellow countryman.
The attacking midfielder has played 15 games in all competitions for Dinamo Zagreb this season, scoring two goals and adding seven assists. Baturina has one goal and an assist in his three Champions League appearances in 2024. He will play a few hours before the Real Madrid game today when they take on ŠK Slovan Bratislava in Matchday 4.
We will see if Real Madrid returns with a better deal or moves on to other players. Recently, they have been linked with Florian Wirtz and Alphonso Davies.
Recommended
Three Clubs Reportedly Monitoring Vinicius Jr While $1 Billion Saudi Arabia Offer On The Table
Real Madrid Reportedly Open To Selling Key Midfielder