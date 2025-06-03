Rumors Suggest that Jude Bellingham's Brother Will Make the Same Transfer This Summer
Jude Bellingham has had a momentous rise in his career, bursting on the scene as a 16-year-old at his boyhood club, Birmingham City. At just 20 years old, he made a move to Real Madrid from his second club, Borussia Dortmund.
His younger brother Jobe, who is 19, could be following in his footsteps this summer. Currently playing for Sunderland, who were just promoted to the Premier League, he could be on the move to Germany.
Reports from Fabrizio Romano and others have suggested that the younger Bellingham could be moving to Dortmund, just like his brother did back in 2020.
Sunderland are reportedly not interested in any deal under his release clause, which stands at $46 million (€40 million). After gaining promotion to the Premier League, they would hope to retain their best players but may be unable to do so regarding Jude Bellingham.
Jude had a fantastic three seasons with the German side and left for Los Blancos with a lot of love from the fans. He did capture the DFB-Pokal during the 2021-22 season and should have left as a Bundesliga champion, but Dortmund could not beat Mainz in the final game of the season, finishing second. He did leave as the Bundesliga Player of the Season.
If his brother did make the move, it would be a significant step up in competition and a chance to play in the Champions League. Maybe even come up against his brother. Could we also see the two players playing together at Real Madrid in the future?
