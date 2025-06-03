Real Madrid Receive Boost in Pursuit of Two Midfield Transfer Targets
Real Madrid continue to work through their list of transfer targets, one area being a midfielder. Toni Kroos retired after the 2023-24 season, and Los Blancos struggled without him, with no replacement brought in.
Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller looked to be the primary target this summer for that midfield spot. However, news regarding Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi may mean a change in direction.
The 26-year-old was reportedly set to move to Premier League side Arsenal, with a fee and medical agreement in place. According to comments from Zubimendi when speaking to RTVE, it appears that those rumors may be a little off
Of course there are options, but it's true that it seems like it's going to be a different, long summer, and I don't know how it's going to end.- Martin Zubimendi
It may open the door for him to move to the Spanish capital, with him confirming also that Xabi Alonso is his idol. The new Real Madrid head coach is said to be a massive fan of Stiller and with the club likely not signing both players, which one is going to miss out on the move?
Another midfielder the club has shown interest in is 17-year-old Argentinian wonderkid Franco Mastantuono. The River Plate player has attracted attention from top European clubs, with PSG reportedly close to agreeing on a fee with his current club.
Fabrizio Romano spoke to DAZN España, and despite negotiations with PSG, Real Madrid could still make a move. The transfer expert stated that the reason they backed out previously was due to agent-related issues. However, things have changed. However, things have changed, but PSG is still in pole position to sign Mastantuono.
