Jürgen Klopp’s Close Friend Breaks Silence On Real Madrid Managerial Rumors
Despite Real Madrid still having a possibility of winning the league, trailing Barcelona by four points, rumors of potential managers taking over from Carlo Ancelotti continue. One name in the rumor mill is former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who has been away from coaching this season.
In January, Klopp took on a new role as Red Bull's Head of Global Soccer and spoke about how excited he was to start this chapter in his career. Still, the opportunity to coach Real Madrid might be tempting enough for him to walk away from it.
Miroslav Tanjga, the coach of Serbia’s Vojvodina, is a close friend of Jurgen Klopp from their days as teammates at Mainz in the 1990s. The 60-year-old former defender shared details of a conversation with Klopp a few months ago with the Serbian press, as reported by Mozzart Sport (via AS).
What Klopp told me when leaving Liverpool was that he had two wishes: to coach the national team and to coach Real Madrid. I do not know if either of them will come true.- Miroslav Tanjga
Moreover, Tanjga ruled out seeing the German coach in Serie A or Ligue 1 and that the only job he can see his friend taking is the Germany national team gig rather than jumping back into club football.
Without a doubt, he is one of the candidates for the Real Madrid bench, but for now all of this is pure speculation. I also know that he never saw himself coaching any other team in England besides Liverpool. He does not want to go to Serie A or France, and at some point, I believe he will become the coach of Germany.- Miroslav Tanjga
It will be interesting to see if Klopp's name hangs around the rumor mill or if it fizzles out and another candidate takes the role.
