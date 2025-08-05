Endrick’s Loan Move to La Liga Club Was Derailed by Club World Cup Injury (Report)

Real Madrid forward Endrick joined Real Madrid last year after turning 28 in the summer. Los Blancos had agreed to sign the teenage sensation when he was just 16 after he impressed playing for a Brazilian side, Palmeiras.

In his first season in a elite shirt, Endrick struggled to get on the field under head coach Carlo Ancelotti. He featured in 37 games, starting just eight, with five of those coming in the Copa del Rey. He started three games in La Liga, scoring once. With the lack of game time, he was expected to go out on loan, and reportedly he nearly did this summer.

Endrick Was Close to Real Sociedad Loan Move

According to Arancha Rodríguez on El Partidazo de COPE, Endrick was very close to joining La Liga side Real Sociedad on loan for the upcoming season. Everything was agreed upon, but the unfortunate injury halted the move.

The Brazilian picked up the injury during training at the Club World Cup. He had just recovered from the injury that saw him miss the final few games of the previous season, flying in to join up with the squad midway through the tournament. However, he suffered a setback.

Star forward Kylian Mbappe went down with an illness before the first game in the United States. Had Endrick been available, he could have had a chance to impress new head coach Xabi Alonso. However, it was another young player, Gonzalo Garcia, who got the nod, and he took the opportunity.

The reports from the media suggested that Garcia and Endrick would go out on loan, with the Brazilian the No.1 candidate. That may look to be correct if Rodríguez's comments are to be true. The loan move would have done Edrick good, which could have given him more opportunities to get on the field. Whoever is the No. 2 striker is going to find it hard to knock Mbappe out of the starting lineup, so the third-string player is going to struggle to see any game time.

Endrick could be loaned out in January once he recovers from his injury. He could also work his way back into Alonso's plans before then.

