Real Madrid Urged To Target These Three Midfielders By Spanish Journalist
Real Madrid need to revamp its midfield following the departure of Toni Kroos last summer and the eventual departure of Luka Modric. The Spanish side opted not to overhaul the position last summer, but this offseason could be the window when a couple of players come to bolster the position.
After a disappointing 2024-25 season, they crashed out in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals to Arsenal and lost the Copa del Rey final to Barcelona. They will also need the Catalan side to stumble in these final matches to have a shot at winning the league.
Despite this season not yet over, AS journalist Tomas Roncero noted three players he wants to see Real Madrid pursue to revamp the midfield during his appearance on Cadena SER’s Carrusel Deportivo.
[Florian] Wirtz is Germany’s star and he’s incredible. He would be a fantastic signing… Not everyone sees it, but I do—I see [Martín Zubimendi] as a Real Madrid-type player. Because of his personality, because of the way he controls the game… I saw it for myself in the second half of the Euro final… There’s another one I really like, an Argentine: [Alexis] Mac Allister.- Tomas Roncero
Real Madrid might have to consider selling a couple of players like Rodrygo to help fund this potential midfield overhaul. This would allow them to have the depth needed to compete in three competitions next season.
Moreover, if manager Carlo Ancelotti leaves and Xabi Alonso does come in, they might have the inside track to bring in the big fish, Wirtz. Nonetheless, it should be an interesting summer for Los Blancos as they could be busy.
