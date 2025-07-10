Fabrizio Romano Reveals Álvaro Carreras to Real Madrid Deal, Waiting On One Stumbling Block

It was only yesterday that Real Madrid lost to PSG in the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final, but 24 hours later, they look close to making their fourth signing of the transfer window. Benfica left-back Álvaro Carreras has been a target for some time, with Los Blancos failing to reach a deal before the tournament.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has announced his famous 'here we go!' on July 20, for Carreras to join Real Madrid. Romano is rarely wrong when it comes to these announcements, and has confirmed that one stumbling block, he will be a Real Madrid player again.

🚨💣 EXCL: Álvaro Carreras to Real Madrid, here we go! Verbal agreement in place between Real and Benfica.



Real negotiated to pay €50m in multiple installments instead of one-payment clause.



As soon as Man Utd confirm they don’t activate buy back clause, Álvaro will travel. pic.twitter.com/j0dWqC9zXe — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 10, 2025

The one issue is waiting for Manchester United's stance. The Premier League club signed him as a youngster from the Los Blancos academy. They have the first option of the transfer, so Xabi Alonso will need to wait to see if they activate the buy-back option.

The expectation is that they won't, as they recently acquired a left-back in the January transfer window and will pocket some of the transfer fee with a sell-on clause inserted into the contract. If the deal does go ahead, Romano wrote that Real have agreed a $58 million (€50 million) fee, which will be paid in instalments.

It could mean the end of his time at the club for Ferland Mendy, who is currently injured. It looked likely between Fran Garcia and the Frenchman who moved on if a new left-back was signed. Garcia played every game at the Club World Cup and put in some good performances that could see him be the backup in the future.

