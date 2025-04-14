Fabrizio Romano Reveals Whether Mo Salah’s Contract Renewal Will Impact Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid
Trent Alexander-Arnold has long been linked with a summer transfer to Real Madrid. The full-back's Liverpool contract expires in the summer, meaning he could move as a free agent. He is not the only Reds' star who was in the same contract situation.
Club legend Mohamed Salah's deal was also set to expire and the Egyptian was the subject of transfer speculation. Salah, though, has put pen to paper to pledge his future to Liverpool.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now revealed whether Salah's extension will have an impact on Alexander-Arnold's rumored move to Real Madrid. He claimed that Alexander-Arnold is on the way to Los Blancos. Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano said:
Let’s wait for the formal steps. Formal steps means Trent signs the deal at Real Madrid, Real Madrid call Liverpool to say, ‘Okay, we’ve signed the player’. This is always part of the process when it’s about top clubs and free agents, so let’s wait for those steps to say he’s done.- Fabrizio Romano
Romano added:
Again, I can confirm what we said one month ago here: The idea is absolutely for Trent Alexander-Arnold to go to Real Madrid. The plan is very clear, there are no changes; the expectation is for Trent to be with Madrid next season.- Fabrizio Romano
Fabrizio Romano added that Salah and also Virgil van Dijk's contract renewals might have given Liverpool fans hope about Alexander-Arnold also potentially renewing. However, Real Madrid reportedly remain calm and confident that a deal will eventually be struck for Trent Alexander-Arnold.
