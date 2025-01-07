Real Madrid vs Mallorca: A Look Back At Their Previous Spanish Super Cup Matches
Following their comfortable 5-0 win over Deportiva Minera in the Copa del Rey, Real Madrid will play another cup competition match on Thursday against Mallorca in the Spanish Super Cup semifinals.
Notably, Los Blancos and Los Piratas have crossed paths in the Spanish Super Cup before. That was back in 2003 when the competition was a two-team tournament featuring the previous season's La Liga winners and Copa del Rey winners, with games played across two legs.
Ahead of this week's Real Madrid vs Mallorca match in Saudi Arabia, let's revisit that two-legged tie from August 2003.
Mallorca 2-1 Real Madrid (1st leg) - August 24, 2003
Real Madrid's star-studded team, including the likes of David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane, and Luis Figo, traveled to the Mallorca Son Moix Stadium for the first leg.
In the 18th minute of the game, Portuguese legend Figo found the net and put Carlos Queiroz's team in front. However, Mallorca attacking midfielder Arnold Bruggink leveled the scoring on the stroke of halftime.
After the interval, Samuel Eto'o, who would go on to play for Los Blancos' bitter rivals Barcelona, completed the home side's turnaround. Mallorca held on until the final whistle, leaving Real Madrid with plenty of work to do heading into the second leg.
Real Madrid 3-0 Mallorca (2nd leg) - August 27, 2003
Back on home turf, Real Madrid was much improved. They netted three goals to secure a 4-2 aggregate victory.
Real Madrid icon Raul scored Los Blancos' first goal in the 44th minute, before Brazilian legend Ronaldo and former England captain David Beckham converted in the second half.
With the 3-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid clinched the Spanish Super Cup for the seventh time in its history.
