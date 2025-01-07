Real Madrid Must Sign A New Right-Back To Compete In All Competitions
The hierarchy at Real Madrid has debated whether to spend money in the January transfer window. However, the defensive issues have eased slightly, suggesting they may keep their wallet closed.
Now, sources close to Athletic writer Mario Cortegana have said they believe Los Blancos must address the right-back position in January. If they don't, they will not be able to compete on all fronts and may not be able to win the Champions League.
"What I know is that without a RB, it’s impossible to win the Champions League."- Source close to the Athletic
Real Madrid has already bid for long-time target Trent Alexander-Arnold, but they didn't expect the bid to be accepted. Will they return with a second bid when they can get him for free in the summer? Or will they look elsewhere or even risk not signing a player for the position?
Current Options Are Not Legitimate Right-Backs
Since the season-ending injury of first-choice right-back Dani Carvajal, Real Madrid has had to use players out of their position. Eder Militao is more comfortable there, but the center-back also had a season-ending injury against Leganes.
Los Blancos have needed to rely on right-sided midfielder Lucas Vazquez at right-back, with Federico Valverde stepping in when he was injured.
Vazquez has performed at his best and offers a significant attacking threat from the defensive position. However, he has struggled with the defensive side of his game. I
The question is, will Real Madrid continue with Vazquez and save money until the summer? If they believe they can win trophies by doing that, they will. The only option that may change that way of thinking is if they can get Alexander-Arnold in January.
