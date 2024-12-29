Former Real Madrid Scout Was Convinced Vinicius Jr. Would Depart For The Saudi Pro League
Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. was the subject of a considerably large bid from Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli last summer. The Spanish champions rejected the lucrative offer, which shocked some.
Former Real Madrid scout Manolo Romero was surprised that Real Madrid turned down the offer. Talking to Sport, Romero gave his thoughts on the bid and President Florentino Perez's decision to reject it.
"I was convinced that he would leave. If they come with more than €300m, I am convinced that Florentino sells, he even takes him to the airport in his car. The thing is that €300m is a lot of money. I think Florentino’s darling is going to be Mbappe. He has been behind him for seven years."- Manolo Romero
Vinicius Jr.'s contract has a $1.086 billion buyout clause, a figure Al-Ahli was willing to get close to and potentially match. Despite the huge offer that could have given Real Madrid a giant transfer kitty, they decided that keeping the Brazilian would benefit the team more.
Vinicius Jr. Set To Sign New Contract After The Current Season
The Brazilian forward is set to sign a new contract that could see him become Real Madrid's highest-paid player. Currently, Kylian Mbappe and David Alaba are paid more, with Vinicius Jr. being the third highest-paid player on the roster.
The club will hold talks with Vinicius after the 2024-25 season, who is looking to be paid as high as some of the past Galacticos.
