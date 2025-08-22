How Did Real Madrid Afford This Summer's Squad Overhaul?

Real Madrid has enjoyed a busy summer transfer window in 2025, with important first-team additions arriving to help Xabi Alonso in his first campaign as coach of Los Blancos.

After the disappointment of failing to win a trophy in the 2024/25 season, Real Madrid has chosen to be proactive in the transfer market and sign players who can make an immediate impact on the starting lineup.

IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

That is why the likes of Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alvaro Carreras were all signed and started the first La Liga match of the season, a 1-0 win over Osasuna.

Throw into the mix a talented youngster like Franco Mastantuono, and the summer looks to have been a positive one for Los Blancos.

How Did Real Madrid Afford Its Summer Signings?

IMAGO / Alberto Gardin

Across the four aforementioned signings, close to $200 million has been spent by Real Madrid.

Of course, it is no secret that it is an incredibly wealthy club with great spending power, but as highlighted by MARCA, there are two 'financial levers' that have allowed Real Madrid to spend relatively freely.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Around $116m of revenue has been generated this summer alone, thanks to sales of academy players, and the FIFA Club World Cup. The latter may have had its critics, but in total, Real Madrid pocketed around $92m from taking part in the tournament.

From the academy, seven notable players have departed for transfer fees which equate to around $36m (€31m): Obrador (€5m), Yusi Enríquez (€3m), Chema Andrés (€6m), Víctor Muñoz (€5m), Jacobo Ramón (€2.5m), Álvaro Rodríguez (€2.5m), and Miguel Gutiérrez (€7m).

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Former Teammate and Current Real Oviedo Player Raves About Real Madrid's Xabi Alonso

Media Believe Xabi Alonso Has No Faith in Real Madrid Star

What’s Holding Up Vinicius Jr.’s New Deal with Real Madrid? (Report)

Analyst Has Shock Opinion Regarding Dani Carvajal and Trent Alexander-Arnold