Jamie Carragher Claims Trent Alexander-Arnold Tried to ‘Cover’ Himself With Real Madrid’s January Bid
Jamie Carragher has claimed that Trent Alexander-Arnold's camp asked Real Madrid to make a January bid to Liverpool.
Los Blancos recently had a January bid turned down for the full-back, as per reports. The Spanish giants have been tracking Alexander-Arnold for a while now and the expectation is that Alexander-Arnold will move to the Spanish capital in a free transfer in the summer. Carragher has now claimed that Los Merengues' January bid was a calculated approach.
He suggested that Alexander-Arnold tried to cover himself due to the fact that he might leave his boyhood club for free. Carragher further noted that Liverpool should focus on their season instead of the 26-year-old's future.
The Reds' legend wrote on X (formerly Twitter):
The most important thing for @LFC in 2025 is winning the PremierLeague- Jamie Carragher
No one’s contract or future should come in the way of that!
I love Trent as a lad & a player, but his team would’ve told Real Madrid to bid & also would’ve known LFC would turn it down.
It’s to try & cover themselves when he leaves for free.
Again it’s something the club/fans don’t need with a huge game coming up.
Alexander-Arnold scored in Liverpool's recent 5-0 away win against West Ham. He has been a massive player for the Reds in recent years.
In 333 appearances, he has racked up 20 goals and 85 assists. This season, Alexander-Arnold has scored once and provided five assists in 23 appearances.
However, he looks set to be on his way out of Anfield in the summer. Real Madrid, on the other hand, are looking to solidify their right-back position for the long-term future.
