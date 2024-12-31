Real Madrid Have January Bid For Trent Alexander-Arnold Rejected By Liverpool
There continues to be noise around Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and a move to Real Madrid. His contract has six months remaining, with the Premier League leaders desperate to find a solution with a new deal.
Reports have suggested that Alexander-Arnold would join Madrid on a free transfer in the summer after his contract expires. However, multiple UK newspapers have now reported that Liverpool has rejected Los Blancos' offer for the English international to join in January.
It is a surprise, but Real Madrid may have thought offering a fee now might have tempted Liverpool, as they would receive nothing in the summer if he did not sign a new contract. Liverpool are pushing for multiple trophies; losing Alexander-Arnold now would be a huge blow.
Real Madrid Will Try Offering Alexander-Arnold a Deal For A Summer Move
Now that Real Madrid has failed with a January bid, they are moving on to the next plan. As reported by Relevo, the European Champions will look to offer Trent Alexander-Arnold a contract in the next few weeks to join after June 30.
Teams outside of England can approach Alexander-Arnold and his representatives after January 1 with a contract offer to join in the summer due to having six months or less on his current contract.
Alexander-Arnold will decide whether or not to accept the offer. However, he may not determine his next move until after the season concludes.
