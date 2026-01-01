Real Madrid To Restart Contract Talks With Vinicius Jr. As Stumbling Block Reportedly Revealed

Most of 2025 was dominated by news surrounding Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr., whether that was his performances or his ongoing contract talks.

Since January 2025, the club have reportedly tried three times to agree on a contract extension with the Brazilian. However, both sides have been far apart on what Vini Jr. would earn annually. That had led to rumors that the 25-year-old could be sold this summer if a deal did not materialize.

Real Madrid are reportedly set to reopen talks with one of their star players. With Vinicius now in his last 18 months of his contract, the club’s hierarchy want a solution resolved quickly.

Real Madrid and Vinicius Jr. have a 15% gap on figures

According to AS Diario, Real Madrid will open contract talks with Vinicius Jr.'s representatives immediately. With the Brazilian having just 18 months on his contract, a solution is a must for one of their best players at the club.

Despite all the negative reports, both parties are confident in what they want. Los Blancos want Vini Jr. at the club long-term, seeing no one better on the market if they were to lose him. Vini also wants to stay at the club, seeing Madrid as his home.

The big issue is why no contract extension has been agreed on: a difference in annual salary. AS reports a 15% gap in figures between the player and the club. It's not seen as a major problem, with the belief that an agreement can be reached. However, other factors could affect Vinicius' future at the club.

The final game before the winter break saw Madridistas turn on the Brazilian. During the win against Sevilla, whistles and boos echoed around the Bernabeu when his name was read on the tannoy, and during his substitution late in the game. The day after the game, the forward changed his Instagram profile picture to him wearing a Brazilian jersey instead of a Real Madrid jersey.

That anger may have disappeared with the Real Madrid No. 7 releasing a picture in a Los Blancos shirt on his social media with the words “ May 2026 be an incredible year. "Hala Madrid always! I love you all."

We will see how January goes on the field for the Brazilian, and off with contract talks. The expectation from both sides is positive for the future, with the club hoping to see the best version of Vini Jr. in 2026.

