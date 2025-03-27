Gary Neville Explains How Trent Alexander-Arnold May Struggle At Real Madrid
Gary Neville has suggested that two Real Madrid players will cause Trent Alexander-Arnold a serious problem if he joins Real Madrid this summer.
News emerged on Wednesday suggesting that Real Madrid is now very close to securing a free transfer of Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool, with the Englishman giving the Spanish side the green light.
Whilst Alexander-Arnold is known for his incredible passing range and ability to create chances from set-pieces, his defensive prowess has been questioned repeatedly in recent years.
Discussing this on Sky Sports' The Overlap, Neville said that Alexander-Arnold will need to improve on that part of his game.
I said that I thought he [Trent Alexander-Arnold] had to get more serious about his defending – I’ve said that constantly – or else it will cause him problems.- Gary Neville
The former Manchester United right-back then went on to say that the quality of other players in Real Madrid's squad who can play at right-back means that Alexander-Arnold is less assured of his place in the team than he is at Liverpool.
I think it will cause him a problem at Real Madrid because they have Federico Valverde, who is playing right-back currently, and Dani Carvajal when he’s back – he’s going to have some serious competition. They are brilliant players, and he’s going to find it tough there.- Gary Neville
When quizzed on whether Alexander-Arnold is better than Carvajal and Valverde at right-back, he admitted that Carvajal is currently the more complete option.
I think Carvajal, from a balance of going forward and back – the problem is that he’s 32 and has had a bad injury – but for me, Carvajal is a better full-back than Trent because of what he gives to the team. It’s unbelievable what Valverde is doing for them at the moment, so he’s going to have competition when he goes.- Gary Neville
