Sporting Director Reveals if Real Madrid Have Made Contact Regarding Striker

Real Madrid are reportedly in the market for a new striker, somebody who would play the 'Joselu' type role during the 2023-24 season. The Spaniard backed up Karim Benzema, coming in for less essential games, and offered something a little different.

Head coach Xabi Alonso is seeking the same for Kylian Mbappe this season, with several names being mentioned. One of those is Mallorca striker Ante Budimir, who fits the role and is familiar with La Liga.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Mallorca's Sporting Director, Braulio Vázquez, spoke to Mundo Deportivo and revealed if there were any discussions with Los Blancos about his striker.

Real Madrid hasn't called. Braulio Vázquez

It was a straight-to-the-point answer, with Vázquez also admitting that several top clubs are interested in many of his team's stars. However, he said that the club has refused to discuss with agents, as the players are contracted with the club. He did not mention any players' names.

Budimir had a fantastic 2024-25 season in La Liga, scoring 21 goals and assisting four times in 38 games. He also added three goals in four Copa del Rey games. The Croatian scored in the 1-1 draw against Real Madrid at the Mallorca Son Moix Stadium.

IMAGO / Alberto Gardin

Alonso's team has been linked with similar stylistic players, such as West Ham's German striker Niclas Füllkrug. Neither player would break the bank, which is what they would want.

The cheaper option would be for Alonso to see enough in the young striker Gonzalo García, whom he has taken to the Club World Cup, to see what he could offer. He has managed two starts due to Kylian Mbappe suffering an illness, and he scored in the opening goal.

