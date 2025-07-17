Luka Modric Reveals Why He Chose AC Milan After Leaving Real Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has departed the club after 13 seasons in a Los Blancos shirt, leaving behind some memorable times. The 39-year-old still has plenty to give, and chose to extend his career at another top European club.

The Croatian signed a one-year contract with Serie A club AC Milan, with the option of a further year after the 2025-26 season. Modric was unveiled as a Rossoneri this past week and will hope to change the fortunes of the club, which finished eighth in the standings last season.

During his first interview with the official channel, Modric revealed why he chose AC Milan, and why, as soon as they called, it was clear that it was his next destination.

"I wanted to stay in Europe, in the top flight of football. As a kid, I watched a lot of Serie A, and Milan was my favorite team, partly because my idol, Boban, was there. I had other offers, but when Milan called me, I was clear. I wanted it from the start. Luka Modric

Zvonimir Boban was a Croatian midfielder who played for Rossoneri for ten seasons in the 90s. He joined from Dinamo Zagreb, the same club that Modric started back in their home country.

IMAGO / Pixsell

AC Milan are one of the greatest soccer clubs in history, but had a very dissapointing season in 2024-25. The club reacted, bringing in former coach Massimiliano Allegri, replacing Sérgio Conceição who was sacked. Allegri esponded by bringing in Modric, who will add some experince to the squad.

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Jude Bellingham Reacts to Being the EA FC 26 Cover Star Alongside Bayern Munich Star

Real Madrid Transfer News: Garcia, Vinicius Jr, Lunin, Rodrygo & More - July 16, 2025

Real Madrid Star Dean Huijsen Posts Padel Photo Alongside Juventus Star

Real Madrid Set Transfer Price for Defender Ahead of Expected Sale (Report)