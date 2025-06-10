Premier League Head Coach Convinced Real Madrid Player Would Be Key Signing
One Real Madrid player has continuously been linked with a move away from the club this summer, with several Premier League teams keen on Brazilian forward Rodrygo.
The Athletic has reported that one of the linked teams' head coaches is convinced of the 24-year-old's abilities. They said that Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta believes that Rodrygo possesses the proper skill set and tactical versatility to thrive in the Premier League.
The Gunners have been linked the strongest with a move for Rodrygo, who was reportedly unhappy at the club towards the end of the 2024-25 season under Carlo Ancelotti. He is expected to hold talks with the new head coach, Xabi Alonso, before deciding on his future.
Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle United, and Manchester City have all been mentioned, but Arsenal look the most likely destination if he decides to leave Spain. The reported fee they would need to pay is around $115 million (€100 million). Any deal would also likely happen after the Club World Cup.
Arsenal also has another Brazilian player, Gabriel Martinelli, who plays on the left wing. That's the position Rodrygo would prefer to play, but Vinicius Jr. occupies that area of the field for Real Madrid. He is likely to make a decision this month regarding his future.
