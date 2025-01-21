Real Madrid Cool Interest In Left-Back Market But One Target Is Still An Option
Real Madrid and the saga involving Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies rumbles on. The latest news is that the Canadian is close to signing a new contract with the Bavarian club.
Despite the heavy interest in the left back, Mario Cortegana of The Atheltic has reported that Los Blancos have no interest in bringing in another player at that position.
Why the interest in Alphonso Davies? Well, Florentino Perez and the club saw it as an opportunity, with Davies having just six months left on his current contract. Los Blancos could have struck a deal with the player to join for free after June 30.
It would have been a no-brainer to bring in a young player with Davies's experience on a free transfer. However, that option seems to be no longer available, as reports indicate he is staying at Bayern.
The Club Are Still Confident In Ferland Mendy
Real Madrid has high confidence in left-back Ferland Mendy. Although the 29-year-old is out of form, Ancelotti still believes in his ability. In December, he spoke positively about the Frenchman's defensive skills.
"Up front he can improve, but he is the best left back in the world defensively."- Carlo Ancelotti on Ferland Mendy
It has been said that Mendy has renewed his contract with the club, although it has not been announced yet.
